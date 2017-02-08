Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now earned $100 million, and it's not done yet
Forbes, citing data delivered by Caesars to Billboard, reports that Britney Spears' "Piece Of Me" show has just recently passed the $100 million mark in terms of revenue.
