Brett Ratner: 'I'm going to be responsible for killing Steve Wynn!'

Brett Ratner, at left with Steve Wynn and Larry Ruvo, hosts a tasting reception for his whiskey, Hilhaven Lodge, at Sinatra at Wynn's Encore on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Ratner, at left with Steve Wynn and Larry Ruvo, hosts a tasting reception for his whiskey, Hilhaven Lodge, at Sinatra at Wynn's Encore on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.