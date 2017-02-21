Best Bets: Bon Jovi, Reba, Brooks & Dunn and more for your Las Vegas weekend

A little bit country, a little bit rock and roll, a whole lotta soul-that's your Vegas weekend entertainment forecast for February 24-26. Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together In Vegas If you don't catch this weekend's shows from multimedia mogul and Country Music Hall of Famer Reba McEntire teaming with chart-topping duo Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, the only country Colosseum resident performers will be back March 1-4.

