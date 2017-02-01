Badlands fight argued in Las Vegas courtroom

Attorneys for the city of Las Vegas and a developer argued Thursday in court that the City Council should have a chance to decide the fate of a controversial plan to develop the Badlands golf course before a judge weighs in.The nearly three-hour hearing in 8th Judicial District Court largely centered on the language of a state statute regulating planned developments and if public notice requirements were followed when the development was proposed.A group of homeowners from the nearby Queensridge community filed a lawsuit in late 2015 against the city and three limited liability companies that own portions of the 250-acre course to stop plans to put a residential development on the course that their properties overlook.

