Attention chalupa-loving couples: Tac...

Attention chalupa-loving couples: Taco Bell in Las Vegas to offer $600 weddings

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pacifica Tribune

Taco Bell fans can get married starting this summer at the chain's Cantina concept in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is famous for its quick and quirky weddings replete with serenading Elvis impersonators, drive-through chapels and mob-themed nuptials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... 2 hr Solarman 1
News Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear... 6 hr ThomasA 2
News US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial... 15 hr Impeach Trump 4
Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16) 16 hr Delores 16
cherish my love 23 hr Steven Robinson 1
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... Mon Well Well 21
Circus Buffet Mon Local 3
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,277 • Total comments across all topics: 278,889,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC