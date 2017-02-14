Attention chalupa-loving couples: Taco Bell in Las Vegas to offer $600 weddings
Taco Bell fans can get married starting this summer at the chain's Cantina concept in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is famous for its quick and quirky weddings replete with serenading Elvis impersonators, drive-through chapels and mob-themed nuptials.
