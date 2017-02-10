Armed man holed up in east Las Vegas trailer park
A man armed with a handgun has locked himself in his east valley mobile home after the Metropolitan Police Department was called out to the trailer two separate times Saturday. Metro officers were first called out to the Valley Vista mobile home park at 3001 Cabana Drive, near East Desert Inn Road and East Vegas Valley Drive, at 2:35 p.m. for reports of a man who pistol-whipped a neighbor, police said.
