Armed man holed up in east Las Vegas ...

Armed man holed up in east Las Vegas trailer park

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A man armed with a handgun has locked himself in his east valley mobile home after the Metropolitan Police Department was called out to the trailer two separate times Saturday. Metro officers were first called out to the Valley Vista mobile home park at 3001 Cabana Drive, near East Desert Inn Road and East Vegas Valley Drive, at 2:35 p.m. for reports of a man who pistol-whipped a neighbor, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas drug scene 17 min Well Well 13
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... 2 hr MrVegas 14
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... 20 hr ky man 11
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) 22 hr Steven M Robinson 10
Circus Buffet Sat MrVegas 2
News Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear... Fri spytheweb 1
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! Fri kyman 28
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,520 • Total comments across all topics: 278,793,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC