Airbnb Cutting Into Las Vegas Hotel R...

Airbnb Cutting Into Las Vegas Hotel Room Profits

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KDWN

More than 340,000 people passed on Nevada's hotel rooms last year and opted instead to book a place to stay using the home-sharing service Airbnb. The $47 million in revenue that hosts took in is a loss for the state's hospitality industry that one expert says will only increase if not addressed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas drug scene 14 hr kyman 15
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Wed Solarman 1
News Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear... Wed ThomasA 2
News US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial... Tue Impeach Trump 4
Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16) Tue Delores 16
cherish my love Feb 14 Steven Robinson 1
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... Feb 13 Well Well 21
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Clark County was issued at February 17 at 2:51AM PST

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,484 • Total comments across all topics: 278,937,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC