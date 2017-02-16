Airbnb Cutting Into Las Vegas Hotel Room Profits
More than 340,000 people passed on Nevada's hotel rooms last year and opted instead to book a place to stay using the home-sharing service Airbnb. The $47 million in revenue that hosts took in is a loss for the state's hospitality industry that one expert says will only increase if not addressed.
