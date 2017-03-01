$80k grant helps Honor Flight provide 'trip of a lifetime' for more Las Vegas veterans

Lester Burgwardt, a World War II and Korean War veteran from Henderson, sits by the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. during the Oct. 21, 2016 Honor Flight Southern Nevada trip. Craig Burgwardt/Honor Flight Southern Nevada courtesy Veterans on the Oct. 21, 2016 Honor Flight Southern Nevada trip pose for a photo at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Korean War Veteran Eva Tallon points to the Nevada monument at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. during the Oct. 21, 2016 Honor Flight Southern Nevada trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.