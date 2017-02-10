808 Mafia Announces Residency at Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV

Feb. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- 808 Mafia , the trendsetting record production and songwriting team is excited to announce the residency of prodigious producer SOUTHSIDE at the LIGHT nightlife venue located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV. SOUTHSIDE who has produced singles for top artists such as Jay Z, Drake, Future, and G-EAZY, will kick off his residency Friday, February 17, featuring chart-topping hits "I Got the Keys" , "Wicked" and "Highlights" Events/.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.