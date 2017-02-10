808 Mafia Announces Residency at Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV
Feb. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- 808 Mafia , the trendsetting record production and songwriting team is excited to announce the residency of prodigious producer SOUTHSIDE at the LIGHT nightlife venue located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV. SOUTHSIDE who has produced singles for top artists such as Jay Z, Drake, Future, and G-EAZY, will kick off his residency Friday, February 17, featuring chart-topping hits "I Got the Keys" , "Wicked" and "Highlights" Events/.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun...
|4 hr
|Well Well
|15
|Las Vegas drug scene
|4 hr
|Well Well
|13
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|Sat
|ky man
|11
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|Sat
|Steven M Robinson
|10
|Circus Buffet
|Sat
|MrVegas
|2
|Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear...
|Fri
|spytheweb
|1
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|Fri
|kyman
|28
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC