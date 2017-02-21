6 displaced by condominium fire in North Las Vegas; officials suspect arson
Six people have been displaced by a Saturday morning condominium fire in North Las Vegas that fire officials believe may have been arson.About 5:15 a.m., the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the condo fire at 3537 Mercury St. near Civic Center Drive and East Gowan Road, fire captain Cedric Williams said.When crews arrived, the first and second stories of condo "C" were engulfed in flames, Williams said. No one was at the condo during the fire and there were no injuries.
