6 displaced by condominium fire in No...

6 displaced by condominium fire in North Las Vegas; officials suspect arson

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Six people have been displaced by a Saturday morning condominium fire in North Las Vegas that fire officials believe may have been arson.About 5:15 a.m., the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the condo fire at 3537 Mercury St. near Civic Center Drive and East Gowan Road, fire captain Cedric Williams said.When crews arrived, the first and second stories of condo "C" were engulfed in flames, Williams said. No one was at the condo during the fire and there were no injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bachelorette and Bachelor Parties!! Play the BT... 3 hr btcmacroecon 1
Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and... Fri Local 21
Expect more earthquakes in Clark County and Las... Fri Local 1
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... Fri Local 22
Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters... Fri Quality Web Content 1
Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16) Thu carlitos 5
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... Feb 23 spud 18
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,152,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC