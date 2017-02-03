6 Bundy ranch standoff 'gunmen and fo...

6 Bundy ranch standoff 'gunmen and followers' to begin trial

Read more: The Olympian

A federal jury in Nevada is about to be picked to decide whether a tense standoff pitting armed ranchers and rangers against federal agents over a herd of cattle in a dry river bed amounted to a peaceful expression of free speech and weapon rights, or an insurrection against the U.S. government. Trial begins Monday in Las Vegas for six men - the first of a trio of proceedings for 17 defendants that will later include Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy, four of his adult sons and seven other men.

