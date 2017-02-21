4 Oscars parties you can go to in Las Vegas

You may not have scored invitations to the Governors Ball or any of the other official swanky Oscar-night parties, but that doesn't mean you can't still get dressed up and have some fun. From watching Sunday's awards on big screens at Brenden Theatres at the Palms and the Wynn Las Vegas sports book to more intimate gatherings at Caesars Palace and The Cromwell, locals have several options for celebrating Hollywood's biggest night in style.

