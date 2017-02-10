4 injured in 5-vehicle accident in southwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate a multivehicle wreck on Decatur Boulevard near Blue Diamond Road on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in southwest Las Vegas. @bleblancphoto Las Vegas police investigate a multivehicle wreck on Decatur Boulevard near Blue Diamond Road on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in southwest Las Vegas.
