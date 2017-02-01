There are on the Las Vegas Review Journal story from 9 hrs ago, titled 2 arrested in death of Las Vegas man found burned, dismembered. In it, Las Vegas Review Journal reports that:

Two men were booked on murder charges in the death of a man found burned and dismembered in the desert three days after Christmas. Jail records indicate George Earl Macaperdas, 31, was booked into Clark County Detention Center about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on counts of murder, first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon, as well as conspiring to commit murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.