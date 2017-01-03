World's First Full-Sized Supersonic H...

World's First Full-Sized Supersonic Hyperloop One Test is Happening in Las Vegas

Hyperloop One is a technology that would allow people to travel at lightning speed from one place to another in tube trains. The first full-size testing of the technology is set to take place in Apex, Las Vegas within the next three months.

