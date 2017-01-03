Woman to get $100,000 settlement in l...

Woman to get $100,000 settlement in lawsuit against city of Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

The Clark County Detention Center is seen Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker The Clark County Detention Center is seen Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ken Wolfson Interior Design in Las Vegas (Dec '13) 1 hr VeryWhiteGuy 10
Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets 7 hr Local 28
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas Centennial (Nov '13) 12 hr DawnaWaller 101
Expect higher temperatures 13 hr Local 3
KVVU-TV is the only station to have website com... 21 hr Local 1
Website comments are disabled on KSNV, KTNV-TV,... 21 hr Local 1
PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP will RISE to GREATNESS ! 22 hr DRAIN the SWAMP 8
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,122

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC