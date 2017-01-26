Woman shot to death Wednesday in northeast Las Vegas identified
A woman found dead from gunshot wounds in her northeast valley residence early Wednesday morning has been identified by the Clark County coroner.Jasmine Rochell Haley, 39, of Las Vegas, was found with gunshot wounds in her residence in the 3500 block of Morning Mist Drive near Pecos and Alexander roads about 1:30 a.m., according to Las Vegas police.She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Thursday.Metro's investigation indicates that a gathering occurred at the residence before the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pink tax
|3 hr
|kyman
|1
|mary trimble
|4 hr
|Sissykins
|2
|Chick-fil-A fans are ready, waiting for restaur...
|5 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Las Vegas-area school district taking up sanctu...
|5 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Police capture armed homicide suspect in East L...
|5 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|7 hr
|NicTin
|89
|No sane person would ever come back to any of t...
|20 hr
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC