Woman seeking freedom in Vegas killing to get new hearing
A Nevada woman who was convicted and imprisoned at age 19 in the 2001 killing and sexual mutilation of a homeless man in Las Vegas has new lawyers and a national criminal defense advocacy group backing her bid to prove she was 165 miles away when the murder took place. Kirstin Blaise Lobato, now 34, got a chance for a new hearing after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in December that there was "strong alibi evidence" that she was in her hometown, Panaca, on the day Duran Bailey died.
