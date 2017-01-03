Woman seeking freedom in Vegas killing to get new hearing

A Nevada woman who was convicted and imprisoned at age 19 in the 2001 killing and sexual mutilation of a homeless man in Las Vegas has new lawyers and a national criminal defense advocacy group backing her bid to prove she was 165 miles away when the murder took place. Kirstin Blaise Lobato, now 34, got a chance for a new hearing after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in December that there was "strong alibi evidence" that she was in her hometown, Panaca, on the day Duran Bailey died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.