Woman Seeking Freedom in Vegas Killing to Get New Hearing

Woman Seeking Freedom in Vegas Killing to Get New Hearing A Nevada woman who was convicted and imprisoned at age 19 in the 2001 killing and sexual mutilation of a homeless man in Las Vegas has new lawyers and a national criminal defense advocacy group backing her bid to prove she was 165 miles away when the murder took place.

