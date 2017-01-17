Woman found dead in apartment suffered multiple gunshot wounds
Las Vegas police officers investigate at 433 N. Lamb Blvd. near Stewart Avenue where a body was found Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Homicide detectives were called out because the victim was in her early 20s, Metropolitan Police Department Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Mon
|TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL
|1
|Expect higher fees and taxes in Clark County an...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Expect higher buffet prices in Clark County and...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Medical mari juana card info
|Mon
|ThomasA
|4
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|Mon
|TRUMP BREAKS DEMO...
|2
|Expect more smog in Clark County and Las Vegas
|Sun
|defos
|2
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|Jan 15
|Guest
|25
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC