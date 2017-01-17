Woman found dead in apartment suffere...

Woman found dead in apartment suffered multiple gunshot wounds

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Las Vegas police officers investigate at 433 N. Lamb Blvd. near Stewart Avenue where a body was found Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Homicide detectives were called out because the victim was in her early 20s, Metropolitan Police Department Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Mon TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL 1
Expect higher fees and taxes in Clark County an... Mon Local 1
Expect higher buffet prices in Clark County and... Mon Local 1
Medical mari juana card info Mon ThomasA 4
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " ! Mon TRUMP BREAKS DEMO... 2
Expect more smog in Clark County and Las Vegas Sun defos 2
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! Jan 15 Guest 25
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,803 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC