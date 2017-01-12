Woman, 21, who died after shooting in...

Woman, 21, who died after shooting in North Las Vegas identified

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Police say Damonea Hull's body was found Friday morning on a sidewalk in front of a lawn near an apartment building in the 2600 block of Donna Street, near Carey Avenue and North 5th Street. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim Sunday and said the cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expect more smog in Clark County and Las Vegas 1 hr defos 2
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! 7 hr Guest 25
Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North La... 17 hr Local 1
Clark County and Las Vegas needs to be quarantined 20 hr Local 1
Medical mari juana card info 23 hr Mj lover 3
Las Vegas is the San Bernardino of the north 23 hr Local 1
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) Sat Angrywoman 39
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,148 • Total comments across all topics: 277,942,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC