Woman, 21, who died after shooting in North Las Vegas identified
Police say Damonea Hull's body was found Friday morning on a sidewalk in front of a lawn near an apartment building in the 2600 block of Donna Street, near Carey Avenue and North 5th Street. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim Sunday and said the cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head.
