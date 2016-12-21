What a Joke! Mike Goldeberg's son blasts UFC for not giving him proper sendoff after UFC 207
I admit, after the dust settled at UFC 207 this past Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada, I expected Mike Goldberg to have a moment - at least a minute or two - to says his farewells after calling his last event for the promotion. It's a move that didn't sit too well with Mike's son, Kole, who took to Twitter to blast the promotion he covered for nearly 20 years for not giving him a proper sendoff after over a decade of service.
