Weather delays state budget hearings ...

Weather delays state budget hearings until Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Record-Courier

Lawmakers begin the process of reviewing the governor's proposed budget on Tuesday, after the prospect of inclement weather prompted the cancellation of Monday's meeting of the Legislative Commission's Budget Subcommittee. They will begin with Finance Director Jim Wells' overview of the budget and the capital improvement projects proposed by Gov. Brian Sandoval for the coming two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Record-Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... 2 hr Liberal Nutgrabber 6
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 11 hr Jazsy2006 83
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) 13 hr Daddy123 4
News Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ... 17 hr me alone 8
News Actress, filmmaker and yoga instructor Tamara D... 17 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 10
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas Centennial (Nov '13) 19 hr Kickboxing Sux 104
Review: Carphabet Sat Deamons5 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Clark County was issued at January 23 at 3:44AM PST

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,473 • Total comments across all topics: 278,179,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC