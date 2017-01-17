Weather delays state budget hearings until Tuesday
Lawmakers begin the process of reviewing the governor's proposed budget on Tuesday, after the prospect of inclement weather prompted the cancellation of Monday's meeting of the Legislative Commission's Budget Subcommittee. They will begin with Finance Director Jim Wells' overview of the budget and the capital improvement projects proposed by Gov. Brian Sandoval for the coming two years.
