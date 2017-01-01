Water conservation works. Lake Mead l...

Water conservation works. Lake Mead levels have stabilized

Lake Mead will end 2016 only two inches lower than in 2015, despite the drought. This is because, among other things, Nevada and Arizona continue to use less water than their allotment.

