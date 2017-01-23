Volunteers fan out across Las Vegas Valley for annual homeless survey

Covered in a floral print blanket, a red suitcase at her head , a homeless person slept, or tried to sleep, on a stretch of sidewalk near the intersection of A Street and Washington Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night.The person under the floral blanket had hunkered down against the cold along with several others, each in his or her own bundle, in front of the Day Labor Office.Signs loomed behind them that said "Job Seeker Parking" and "Job Seeker Entrance."

