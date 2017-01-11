Tourism officials report record 42.9M Las Vegas visitors in 2016
Las Vegas drew a record number of visitors last year, 42.9 million people, even more than tourism officials had predicted. The numbers were part of a preliminary tally of 2016 visitor statistics compiled by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and released Tuesday.
