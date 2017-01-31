Tim & Faith to Take a Who's-Who of Up...

Tim & Faith to Take a Who's-Who of Up-and-Coming Acts on Their Soul2Soul Tour

With the start of their 2017 Soul2Soul Tour just a couple months away, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have announced they'll host a rotating array of special guests on the trek, with their opening acts changing from week to week. Brothers Osborne , Jon Pardi , Chris Lane , High Valley , Lori McKenna, Charlie Worsham , Rachel Platten , Rhiannon Giddens , Eric Paslay , Brandy Clark , Cam , Chris Janson , and LOCASH are just some of the acts who'll have the chance to share the stage with Tim and Faith during their first tour together in a decade.

