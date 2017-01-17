Thousands gather in downtown Las Vega...

Thousands gather in downtown Las Vegas in solidarity with women's marches around the world

5 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Protesters gathered on Saturday, Jan. 21, for the Women's March in Las Vegas in downtown Las Vegas in support of the Women's March on Washington. Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus and Congressman Ruben Kihuen were among some of the speakers to address the crowd as they gathered at Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse.

