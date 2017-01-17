Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trum...

Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peacefully in Las Vegas Women's March

There are 3 comments on the Las Vegas Review Journal story from 9 hrs ago, titled Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peacefully in Las Vegas Women's March. In it, Las Vegas Review Journal reports that:

Demonstrators march along Fremont Street for women's rights in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. @csstevensphoto Sherri Camperchioli holds up a sign as demonstrators gather to march for women's rights in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Street Sweeper

Las Vegas, NV

#1 8 hrs ago
Ugly Soros suckers. The more they act crazy the stronger Trump will become. God Bless the President.
noel

Las Vegas, NV

#2 7 hrs ago
It was enjoyable and powerful to be part of a march that says we are many and we are watching.
Cordwainer Trout

Big Clifty, KY

#3 7 hrs ago
Lunatic druggies pooping in the streets does not make for effective politic. These people have shown their depraved natures for decades and each year it has gotten worse. This is why people even in Democrat controlled States went for a complete control of government in order to dispose of this riffraff and show them for the worthless parasites and angry nut-balls they really are.
Las Vegas, NV

