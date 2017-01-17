This week's 5 best bets for live music in Las Vegas
Udo Dirkschneider is the original voice of German metal greats Accept, and what a voice it is, a blunt instrument that starts in the gut and erupts from the gullet like the steam blasting from a geyser, delivered by a pitbull of a man who looks as if he chews leather in place of Hubba Bubba. Dirkschneider last played with Accept over a decade ago, but on his current tour, he's performing close to two dozen of the band's signature tunes, maybe for the last time, as he's intimated.
