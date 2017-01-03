This week's 5 best bets for arts & cu...

This week's 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

10 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

The moving Tony-winning musical - in which a cartoonist, depicted at three ages, tries to fathom her own identity as well as that of her troubled father - makes itself at home in The Smith Center's Reynolds Hall for only five more performances. The show goes on at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday; for tickets , call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com .

Las Vegas, NV

