Third person dies following Las Vegas apartment fire

A Nevada man has died after being critically injured in an apartment fire that also killed his daughter and her mother. KVVU-TV reports the Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed Wednesday the death of 39-year-old Andrew Ray, who had been hospitalized after the Jan. 19 blaze.

