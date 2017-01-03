There's not much to see at the locati...

There's not much to see at the location of Faraday Future's factory

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: CIO

Faraday Future's plans for its factory are as grand as the plans for its car. The 3 million square-foot factory will cost a billion dollars and is scheduled to be up and running in 2018, but a visit to the site of the factory today reveals little more than dirt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expect higher temperatures 6 hr Local 5
Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets 6 hr Local 30
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 11 hr Killah_Dillah 76
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas Centennial (Nov '13) 14 hr DawnaWaller 102
Ken Wolfson Interior Design in Las Vegas (Dec '13) 18 hr VeryWhiteGuy 10
KVVU-TV is the only station to have website com... Thu Local 1
Website comments are disabled on KSNV, KTNV-TV,... Thu Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,086 • Total comments across all topics: 277,671,486

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC