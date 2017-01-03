Tenors of Rock to debut in Las Vegas ...

Tenors of Rock to debut in Las Vegas bringing rock classics to life

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Examiner.com

Tenors of Rock are five very burly British front men who create the sound of beloved rock anthems and biggest songs. This is not a cover band nor a tribute show but complex reimaginations of music by artists such as Aerosmith, Queen, Andrew Lloyd Webber and AC/DC, just to name a few.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DRAIN the SWAMP ! 8 hr LOCK HIM UP 2
Searching for cuckoldress in LV 11 hr Steven 1
News Man accused of using woman's nude photos to bla... 21 hr Local 3
Henderson and North Las Vegas need to merge wit... Sat Local 1
Expect higher temperatures Sat Local 8
Interstate 15 (I-15) from Interstate 10 (I-10) ... Sat Local 1
Intestate 15 (I-15) from Interstate 10 (I-10) t... Sat Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,963 • Total comments across all topics: 277,753,925

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC