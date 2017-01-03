Tenors of Rock to debut in Las Vegas bringing rock classics to life
Tenors of Rock are five very burly British front men who create the sound of beloved rock anthems and biggest songs. This is not a cover band nor a tribute show but complex reimaginations of music by artists such as Aerosmith, Queen, Andrew Lloyd Webber and AC/DC, just to name a few.
