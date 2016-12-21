T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker full fight video highlights
UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey took place Dec. 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw took on hard-hitting John Lineker in a battle of top contenders on the night's main card, which aired live on pay-per-view.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMAFighting.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy New YEAR TOPIX Family!!
|4 min
|Jeremy
|1
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T...
|Sun
|TRUMP a CHISELER
|1
|Was Trump born in Jamaica??
|Sun
|Old Millennia Tramp
|2
|Do you approve of Dan Schinhofen as Commissioner?
|Sat
|Local
|1
|Do you approve of Diana Alba as ?
|Sat
|Local
|1
|Do you approve of Larry Brown as ?
|Sat
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC