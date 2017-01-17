Suspect shot, officer not injured in ...

Suspect shot, officer not injured in Jean shooting

12 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Authorities say a suspect has been shot near a hotel and gambling hall in southern Nevada and that a police officer was involved but not injured. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department didn't immediately release circumstances of the shooting but says it occurred Saturday morning in Jean, which is located along Interstate 15 about 30 miles south of Las Vegas.

