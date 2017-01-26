Suspect in Las Vegas homeless man's slaying identified

Metro Police have identified a suspect in the slaying of a homeless man who they say was shot in November while resting on a sidewalk near a Las Vegas cemetery. Mario Velasco, 26, has been jailed since December on unrelated charges but was rebooked Thursday in connection to the murder of a yet-to-be identified 46-year-old man on Nov. 10, police said.

