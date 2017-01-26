Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of man in east Las Vegas
Whitehead pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed the 34-year-old victim, whose name hasn't been released yet. Police say Whitehead left the scene, but officers found him nearby and took him into custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|9 hr
|Mark of The Beast...
|3
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|10 hr
|Syrian Refugee As...
|26
|Police capture armed homicide suspect in East L...
|15 hr
|Reality
|2
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|16 hr
|Local
|16
|pink tax
|Fri
|Well Well
|2
|Chick-fil-A fans are ready, waiting for restaur...
|Fri
|Well Well
|2
|No sane person would ever come back to any of t...
|Fri
|Well Well
|4
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC