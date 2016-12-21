Southwest Las Vegas church exhibit tells stories of poor children overseas

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 13-14, and 9:40 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Jan. 15-16.Visitors are encouraged to make reservations, but walk-ins are welcome. Groups of 20 people or more are asked to email [email protected] to reserve their space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.