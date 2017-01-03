Sky Pointe Drive ramp in northwest La...

Sky Pointe Drive ramp in northwest Las Vegas to close overnight Wednesday and Thursday

3 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

The Sky Pointe Drive ramp leading to the 215 Beltway will be closed for overnight work Wednesday and Thursday as crews complete the $47 million Centennial Bowl interchange in northwest Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said. The ramp will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday so that bridge falsework can be completed over Sky Pointe Drive, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

