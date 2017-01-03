Sky Pointe Drive ramp in northwest Las Vegas to close overnight Wednesday and Thursday
The Sky Pointe Drive ramp leading to the 215 Beltway will be closed for overnight work Wednesday and Thursday as crews complete the $47 million Centennial Bowl interchange in northwest Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said. The ramp will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday so that bridge falsework can be completed over Sky Pointe Drive, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.
