Sheldon Adelson Backs Out Of Las Vegas Stadium Deal
May 11, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; General view of Oakland Raiders helmet at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on the Las Vegas strip on Las Vegas Blvd. Raiders owner Mark Davis has pledged $500 million toward building a 65,000-seat domed stadium in Las Vegas at a total cost of $1.4 billion. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Davis can explore his options in Las Vegas but would require 24 of 32 owners to approve the move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JustBlogBaby.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested in Monday shooting in downtown Las...
|2 hr
|Misty
|2
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|9 hr
|Felix
|42
|No sane person would ever come back to any of t...
|9 hr
|Felix
|5
|Pawn Stars Corey getting a little cocky! (Feb '13)
|21 hr
|Old Man
|5
|Police capture armed homicide suspect in East L...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|4
|Las Vegas man, already in jail, charged with mu...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|1
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|Jan 29
|Mark of The Beast...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC