Sheldon Adelson Backs Out Of Las Vegas Stadium Deal

May 11, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; General view of Oakland Raiders helmet at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on the Las Vegas strip on Las Vegas Blvd. Raiders owner Mark Davis has pledged $500 million toward building a 65,000-seat domed stadium in Las Vegas at a total cost of $1.4 billion. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Davis can explore his options in Las Vegas but would require 24 of 32 owners to approve the move.

