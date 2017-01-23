Security cam image released in fatal ...

Security cam image released in fatal jewelry store robbery

11 hrs ago

This surveillance security camera image provided by the Henderson Police Department, shows a man sought in a Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, armed robbery at a jewelry store, where a clerk was fatally wounded by a stray shot by a security guard in a Jared store near the Galleria Mall in Henderson, Nev. Police say they intend to seek a murder charge against the robber who fled the store after the shooting and hasn't been identified.

