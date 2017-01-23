Security cam image released in fatal jewelry store robbery
This surveillance security camera image provided by the Henderson Police Department, shows a man sought in a Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, armed robbery at a jewelry store, where a clerk was fatally wounded by a stray shot by a security guard in a Jared store near the Galleria Mall in Henderson, Nev. Police say they intend to seek a murder charge against the robber who fled the store after the shooting and hasn't been identified.
