Second suspect arrested in central Las Vegas Valley double homicide last week
A second suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with a double homicide in the central valley last week, Las Vegas police announced Friday.Terrell Stewart, 31, was taken into custody and booked Thursday into the Clark County Detention Center on several charges, including two counts of attempted murder.On Monday, police also arrested Durwin Allen, 31, in connection with the case. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on several charges as well, including two counts of attempted murder.Officers were initially dispatched about 10:35 p.m. Jan. 18 to the 700 block of McWilliams Avenue for reports of a shooting.
