Scientist makes 3-D images of artifacts from Las Vegas museum to share online
At the Las Vegas Natural History Museum on January 10, 2017, Dr. Bernard K. Means positions a fossil for scanning to create 3D virtual artifact models and 3D printed replicas that can be shared digitally. @Vegas88s At the Las Vegas Natural History Museum on January 10, 2017, Dr. Bernard K. Means holds a 3D printed digital replica of a mastodon tooth thats was discovered in Philadelphia in the the basement of a property that was owned by Benjamin Franklin.
