Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency into November

Carlos Santana has announced that he'll be extending his band's long-running Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues all the way into the fall of 2017. After previously scheduling January and February performances of the show, dubbed An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live, the guitar legend now has lined up a total of 24 new dates in May, September and November.

