Route revealed for funeral procession for fallen North Las Vegas police officer

Las Vegas Valley motorists should be aware of potential traffic issues stemming from two police motorcades that are part of Tuesday's funeral services for the North Las Vegas police detective who was killed in a car crash earlier in January. Detective Chad Parque, 32, was injured in a head-on collision with a car going the wrong way on Martin Luther King Boulevard on the afternoon of Jan. 6. He was on duty when he was leaving the North Las Vegas Justice Court parking lot in a department vehicle, police have said.

