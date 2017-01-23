Report questions violent crime statistics released by Las Vegas police

The violent crime statistics in the Metropolitan Police Department's annual reports came under scrutiny this week.A report released Monday by the Nevada Policy Research Institute, a conservative think tank known for being critical of public spending, showed that the department began to categorize robberies differently in 2011 - a change that affected the violent crime rate released to the public.The Police Department classified robberies as "crimes against persons" - often referred to as violent crimes - in its annual reports before 2011. But then it began to classify robberies as property crimes."

