Recent School Arrest 11th Weapons Case At CCSD This School Year
Las Vegas school police say the arrest of two middle school students accused of bringing a gun and bullets to campus marked the 11th weapon case this school year. Clark County School District police Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect more dry weather
|3 hr
|Local
|5
|Expect higher temperatures
|3 hr
|Local
|17
|Las Vegas police looking for public tips on fat...
|5 hr
|Patrick Droogan
|1
|Medical mari juana card info
|14 hr
|Mj lover
|1
|Clark County and Las Vegas are a complete dump
|Wed
|Local
|8
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th...
|Wed
|Local
|1
|Las Vegas man charged with murder in what origi...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC