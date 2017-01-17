Pure poison: 50th anniversary Shelby ...

Pure poison: 50th anniversary Shelby Super Snake

Las Vegas, Nevada - Shelby American is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Carroll Shelby's 1967 Super Snake with a limited-edition package for the 2017 Mustang GT that offers up to 560+ kilowatts, a 0-100 launch time of 3.5 seconds and a standing 400 metres in less than 11 seconds. Just 500 will be made available globally and, while Shelby South Africa is confident a few will be allocated to this country, how many and what they will cost has yet to be negotiated with head office in Las Vegas.

