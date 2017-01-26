Prosecutors seek to restrict defense ...

Prosecutors seek to restrict defense at upcoming Bundy trial in Las Vegas

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Anticipating a battle in the upcoming trial against six associates of rancher Cliven Bundy, federal prosecutors this week asked a judge to prohibit defense attorneys from referencing a wide range of material that is central to defense strategy in the case.The six men scheduled to stand trial next month are considered the least culpable of the 18 charged in what authorities call a "massive, unprecedented assault on law enforcement officers" who in 2014 tried to remove Bundy's cattle from public land in Bunkerville following a decadeslong dispute over grazing fees.

